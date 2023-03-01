Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, and 29 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,310 of them have recovered, and 10,119 people have died. Currently, 159 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,049 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,526,899 tests have been conducted so far.