Search, rescue operations in earthquake-struck Türkiye stop - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Search and rescue operations in earthquake-struck Türkiye have stopped, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the recovery of the country's infrastructure is still going on.

"The earthquake that occurred in Türkiye affected 11 provinces, with a total area of 110,000 square kilometers and a population of 14 million citizens. Most of the buildings in the disaster area were variously affected. Despite the fact that these areas have unaffected houses, it is strictly forbidden to live in them," he added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani rescuers were sent to Türkiye in the first hours after the earthquake, following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.