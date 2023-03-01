Only Azerbaijani rescuers remain in quake-hit Türkiye - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Only Azerbaijani rescuers are currently in quake-hit Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, all other search and rescue groups have already returned to their countries.

"I would like to note that Azerbaijani rescuers saved the lives of 53 Turkish citizens, including 17 children. They also pulled the bodies of 780 dead from the rubble," Mirzayev said.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan were sent to Türkiye in accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.