Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. As many as 376 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 118 citizens, the second dose – 101 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 134 citizens. As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,949,573 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,366 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,147 people – the second dose, 3,400,407 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,653 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.