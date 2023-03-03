Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Meeting held in Baku to prepare for European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO)

Society Materials 3 March 2023 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Meeting held in Baku to prepare for European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO)

Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A meeting of European Gymnastics union was held in Baku in order to prepare for the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Trend reports.

The competition will be held from May 17 through May 21, 2023.

The meeting was attended by General Director of European Gymnastics organization Lisa Worthmann, President of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee Evangelia Trikomiti, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, Sports Director Natalya Bulanova and others.

Previously, Baku hosted the European rhythmic gymnastics championships in 2007, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

