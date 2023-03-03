Azerbaijani Army’s mortar units undergo combat training sessions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Combat training sessions of the Azerbaijani Army’s mortar units took place in line with the combat training plan for 2023, approved by the country’s defense minister, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The mortar units fulfilled the tasks on shooting exercises and destroyed the designated targets with high accuracy.

The tasks set during the classes, which were conducted by taking into consideration the advanced combat experience, were successfully accomplished.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pays special attention to high-quality combat training activities in the army units. The classes, held in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan considering the ways of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military servicemen.