Ten more families resettled to liberated Aghali district of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 10:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Another stage of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district has kicked off, Trend reports.

This stage includes the resettlement of 20 more families (94 people) to their native lands.

Out of the total number of families, 10 families (50 people) were transferred on February 28, while other 10 families (44 people) will be relocated today.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov said that 86 families (420 people) have been resettled to the Aghali village within the ‘Great Return’ project, as of today.

Most former internally displaced persons (IDPs) live in more severe conditions. Responsible public authorities will provide residents with the employment following their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction companies, a garment factory, etc.

The relocated population has all the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities – for living. The resettlement process is expected to continue in the coming months as well.