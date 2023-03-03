First tourist trips to Azerbaijan's Shusha kick off (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The tourist trips to Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Shusha, which has huge historic significance and cultural and spiritual value for the Azerbaijani people, have kicked off, Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency told Trend.

For the first time, tourist trips will be organized to the territories liberated following the glorious victory of the heroic Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh War under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

According to the agency, this project, being an integral part of the 'Great Return' policy, is aimed at organizing safe tourist trips to the cultural capital for full-aged citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as increasing economic activity in the liberated territories.

The first tourist trips will start on the eve of the Novruz holiday - once a week, starting from March 18. In the next stage, it is planned to increase the number of tours based on demand. From March 6, citizens will be able to apply for vouchers to travel companies.

As part of the tours (2 days/1 night, 3 days/2 nights), an opportunity will be provided to see firsthand the ruins of the city in the center of Fuzuli, visit the first martyr's monument, Jidir Duzu, Vagif Mausoleum, the House of Mehmandarovs Museum, House-Museum of Bulbul, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, the square of the 'Shot Monuments', the Shusha fortress, the city gate, and the "Khari bulbul" symbol, as well as the Gazanchi Church and the Shusha real School.

The price for the two-day tour (2 days and 1 night), which includes a bus trip, hotel accommodation, breakfast, and a tour guide is 215 manat ($126.4). The price for a three-day tour is 370 manat ($217.6).