Azerbaijan reveals prices for tourist trips to Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The price for a two-day tourist trip to Azerbaijan's Shusha is 215 manat ($126.4), the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

This price includes a two-day tour (2 days and 1 night), a bus trip, hotel accommodation, breakfast, and a tour guide. The price for a three-day tour is 370 manat ($217.6).

As part of tours, the visitors will be given the opportunity to see the city ruins in the center of Fuzuli, visit the monument to the first martyr [who died in the Fuzuli battles during the second Karabakh war], Jidir Duzu, the Vagif Mausoleum, the Mehmandarovs' House-Museum, Bulbul's House-Museum, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

The guests will also be able to visit the "Shot Monuments" Square in front of the Shusha City Executive Power, the Shusha fortress, the Shusha city gates, the "Kharibulbul" symbol, the Gazanchi Church, as well as the Shusha Realni School.