Azerbaijan confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan has detected 20 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,648 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,351 of them have recovered, and 10,126 people have died. Currently, 171 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 827 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,530,018 tests have been conducted so far.