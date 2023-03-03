Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. As many as 248 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 75 citizens, the second dose – 45 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 113 citizens. As many as 15 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,949,821 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,441 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,192 people – the second dose, 3,400,520 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,668 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.