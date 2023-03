BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A shooting took place in one of the stores in the Khatai district of Baku, Trend reports.

According to eyewitnesses, one person died.

An operational group of law enforcement agencies is working at the scene in connection with the incident.

Trial is underway, and measures are being taken to detain a person or persons suspected of committing the act.

Additional information will be provided.

Will be updated