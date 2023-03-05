Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 17 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,721 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,383 of them have recovered, and 10,129 people have died. Currently, 209 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 912 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,532,345 tests have been conducted so far.