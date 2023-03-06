Azerbaijani martyr of recent Armenian provocation buried in Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The lying-in-state of the Azerbaijani serviceman Shahriyar Alibayli, who died following an Armenian provocation on the morning of March 5, has taken place, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the leadership of the Yasamal District Executive Power of Baku, comrades-in-arms, and relatives of the fallen servicemen were among mourners hoping to view the coffin.

Alibayli was buried in the Second Alley of Martyrs.

Meanwhile, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian side has once again committed a provocation.

The ministry said that, operational information has been received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

"On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the opposite side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there are dead and wounded on both sides," the ministry noted.