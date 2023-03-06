Sapper rats to be delivered to Azerbaijan from Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 6. Sapper rats will be delivered to Azerbaijan from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of South Africa, an informed source in Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency told Trend.

According to the source, the delivery of sapper rats will be carried out as part of the UN Development Program.

The EU, as part of the "Support for increasing the capacity of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) for the safe return of former internally displaced persons" project, allocated 4.25 million euros in support of mine clearance operations conducted in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The project is expected to help the return of nearly 33,000 families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.