Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan has detected nine new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,730 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,386 of them have recovered, and 10,129 people have died. Currently, 215 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 614 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,532,959 tests have been conducted so far.