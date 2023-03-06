No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,950,224 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,555 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,260 people – the second dose, 3,400,706 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,703 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.