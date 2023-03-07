Azerbaijani ministry talks quake-injured Turkish citizens provided with aid at its field hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The medical care for the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye continues in the mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES), sent to Türkiye upon instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to assist in the aftermath of a strong earthquake in the fraternal country, Trend reports citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, 3,016 people, including 655 children, received high-level medical aid at these hospitals.

"The mobile field hospital, provided with all the equipment necessary for checkups and treatment, continues its uninterrupted activities," said the statement.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.