Azerbaijan holds groundbreaking ceremony for art school to be built in Fuzuli by Kazakhstan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 7. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurmangazy Center for Children’s Creative Development, which is to be built in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli by Kazakhstan, has taken place today, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The event that was held in line with the Art School Roadmap, was attended by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the BI Group construction holding Aidyn Rakhimbayev, and other officials.

According to the project, the art school will cover a total area of 1.5 hectares, while the construction area will make up 2708 square meters. The two-story school building will provide for all necessary conditions for students.

This art school is supposed to offer training in singing, carpet weaving, sculpture, jewelry art, music, painting, and graphic design.

Following the art school project, the working group including Azerbaijani and Kazakh representatives was established, relevant meetings were held, and upcoming tasks were discussed.

The project will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations between two countries, as well as to the improvement of art education on the liberated lands.