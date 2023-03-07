Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,418 of them have recovered, and 10,135 people have died. Currently, 230 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,664 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,534,623 tests have been conducted so far.