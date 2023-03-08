4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Bilasuvar district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The quake was recorded at 10:14 (GMT+4), 20 kilometers northwest of the country's Jalilabad station.

The earthquake intensity scale in the epicenter was felt up to four points, while in the surrounding areas – up to three points.

An earthquake occurred at a depth of 37 kilometers.