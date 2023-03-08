Another group of Azerbaijani rescuers return from Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Another group of rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, who took part in the elimination of the powerful earthquake implications and search and rescue operations in Türkiye following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, returned home, Trend reports.

The plane with Azerbaijani rescuers landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where they were met by employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the media and the public.

Turkish diplomats highly appreciated the work of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the earthquake zone, thanked the Azerbaijani state and people for their support.