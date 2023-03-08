Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. As previously reported, the "Share a gift on March 8" campaign was launched last week, organized by the "Brotherly Help" platform and the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (AQSIA), Trend reports.

Within the framework of this action, Azerbaijani women shared their gifts with Turkish women affected by the earthquake

Today, with the participation of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, women entrepreneurs, representatives of non-governmental organizations, trucks with assistance provided jointly by the "Brotherly Help" platform and AQSIA were sent from the Agroterminal.