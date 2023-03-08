Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)

Society Materials 8 March 2023 22:36 (UTC +04:00)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. As previously reported, the "Share a gift on March 8" campaign was launched last week, organized by the "Brotherly Help" platform and the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (AQSIA), Trend reports.

Within the framework of this action, Azerbaijani women shared their gifts with Turkish women affected by the earthquake

Today, with the participation of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, women entrepreneurs, representatives of non-governmental organizations, trucks with assistance provided jointly by the "Brotherly Help" platform and AQSIA were sent from the Agroterminal.

Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Another batch of humanitarian aid send from Azerbaijan to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more