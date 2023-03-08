Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 38 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,819 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,456 of them have recovered, and 10,138 people have died. Currently, 225people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,665 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,536,288 tests have been conducted so far.