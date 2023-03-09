Competitions in capital of Azerbaijan always go well - Georgian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Competitions in the capital of Azerbaijan always go well, a participant at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, an athlete from Georgia Levan Skhiladze told Trend.

"It's my third time in Baku. There is always good organization of tournaments here. On the first day, I presented an exercise on parallel bars. At the World Cup, I perform exercises on three apparatuses, but I am better at the exercises with the pommel horse. Today's performance was a bit exciting, and now I'm getting ready for tomorrow's performance in order to perform the program well", he said.

According to him, four representatives of men's gymnastics and one representative of women's gymnastics are competing at the World Cup in Baku from Georgia.

"We are close friends with our teammates, but certainly, on the mats we are competitors," Levan Skhiladze added.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, which will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).