Azerbaijani gymnast shares impressions of his performance at World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. I am waiting for the second day of the World Cup to perform on other apparatuses, a participant of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete Ivan Tikhonov, told Trend.

At the World Cup, Ivan Tikhonov performed on three apparatuses: a pommel horse, parallel bars, and a crossbar. During the first day of the competition, the gymnast performed an exercise on parallel bars, for which he received 13.400 points. At the moment, Ivan Tikhonov occupies the 11th intermediate place.

"Today, I didn't really manage to fully perform the exercise. I am waiting for the second day to perform on other apparatuses. The coach is generally satisfied that I performed the combination thoroughly. I now need to prepare exercises on six apparatuses for the European Championship, where I will have the opportunity to pass the all-around and qualify for the World Championship," he said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, which will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).