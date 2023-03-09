Azerbaijan talks impact of global warming on its water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Global warming affects Azerbaijan's water resources, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at the panel meeting on "Epoch of mega-hazards: climate security, food security, nuclear security" within the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

He noted that the frequency of floods has increased in Azerbaijan.

"This is a reality. Previously, they happened much less frequently," the minister said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.