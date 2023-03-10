Second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualification rounds will be held today: men will perform the vault, exercises on a pommel horse, and a crossbar; women - floor exercises and exercises on the balance beam. At the end of the competition day, the finalists will be determined on these gymnastics apparatuses.

Today, Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov will perform two exercises - on a pommel horse and a crossbar, while Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova exercises on a beam. Teymurova will also perform a floor exercise.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, which will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics). Following the results of the first day of the competition, Nikita Simonov made it to the finals on the ring exercise.