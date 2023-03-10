Dutch athlete delighted to perform at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. I really liked performing at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, a participant in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, and an athlete from the Netherlands Eythora Thorsdottir told Trend.

"It's my first time participating in competitions in Baku. I am delighted with the gymnastics arena, and the competition hall is wonderful. The apparatuses are comfortable like at home, it's easy to work on them," she said.

Eythora Thorsdottir, who managed to have a little walk in the city, noted that she is amazed by the beauty of Azerbaijan's capital.

"I managed to have a little walk, I liked the architecture, it significantly differs from where I came from. I hope I will be able to see more sights of the city," she added.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics). Following the results of the first day of the competition, Nikita Simonov made it to the finals on the ring exercise.