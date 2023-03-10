Azerbaijani athlete reaches finals of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani athlete Nazanin Teymurova reached the finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku in the floor exercise, Trend reports.

Nazanin Teymurova scored 12.566 points in qualifications, taking fifth place.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics). Following the results of the first day of the competition, Nikita Simonov made it to the finals on the ring exercise.