Victim of shooting in Baku's Nasimi district undergoes surgery (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Medical examination and treatment of the injured hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center under the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) following the armed incident in the Nasimi district of Baku continues, Trend reports.

According to TABIB, one of the victims, Tamerlan Huseynov (born in 1983), is currently in the traumatology department of the Clinical Medical Center with a gunshot injury. His condition is stable.

"Fagan Rahimli, born in 2002, was diagnosed with a gunshot injury, and it was decided to carry out surgery on him. His condition is assessed as moderate," the association said.

A shooting has taken place in Baku. The incident occurred on the territory of the city’s Nasimi district. As a result of the incident, Fagan Rahimli and Tamerlan Huseynov, born in 1983, were injured.