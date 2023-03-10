Athlete from Peru amazed by National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and World Cup atmosphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. I trained truly hard before the competitions in Baku, a participant in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, an athlete from Peru Nicolas Garfias told Trend.

"I must confess that I am not really satisfied with my performance at the World Cup. Since I dedicated a lot of time to the training, I wanted to perform really well. Before Baku, I participated in the World Cups held in Cottbus (Germany) and Doha (Qatar). There is no fatigue at the third stage, a coach and a physiotherapist are always with me, and they help me recover," he said.

Nicolas Garfias added that it is his first visit to Azerbaijan, and he is amazed by the National Gymnastics Arena and the atmosphere at the World Cup.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

In the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, qualifying stages will be held, and in the remaining days, finals, will determine the winners in exercises on individual equipment. Following the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics). Following the results of the first day of the competition, Nikita Simonov made it to the finals on the ring exercise.