Three people detained following shooting in Baku – ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Three people have been detained following the shooting in Baku, the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures carried out by police officers, three suspects were detained, and one pistol was seized.

Operational measures on the fact of the armed incident are still going on.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred in Baku's Nasimi district. Three people were injured following the shooting.

The victims, Fagan Rahimli (born in 2002) and Tamerlan Huseynov (born in 1983), were hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center.