My coach and I will probably make final program more sophisticated – Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. My coach and I will probably make the final program more sophisticated, participant of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete Nazanin Teymurova told Trend.

Teymurova reached the World Cup finals of the World Cup in Baku in floor exercise. She took fifth place with a score of 12.566 points in qualifying.

“I didn’t expect that I would go to the final, but I was so happy when I learned that I was among the finalists. Of course, I would like to take a prize in the final, as I trained hard for this throughout a long time," said the gymnast, who has been performing in the adult age category since this year.

Teymurova stressed that she also went to the final at the World Cup in Doha (Qatar), by taking the fifth position in the qualification.

"The stages of the World Cup go one after another, first in Cottbus (Germany), then in Doha, now the competitions are held in Baku," she added.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 9-12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku will feature qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's gymnastics) at the competitions.