Young spectator of World Cup in Baku amazed by atmosphere at National Gymnastics Arena

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The atmosphere at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is wonderful, a young spectator of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Ayan Sultanova told Trend.

She said that she is glad to be at the arena and watch the finals of the World Cup in gymnastics.

"This is the first time I visit the National Gymnastics Arena. It's exciting to watch the competition firsthand; I used to watch tournaments only on TV. I love gymnastics; I think it is a very spectacular sport. I wish good luck to Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov, who will perform in the finals today. We all cheer for him," she said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

Along with Nikita Simonov (ring exercise), Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercise) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercises) will perform in the finals competitions tomorrow, March 12.