French gymnast takes first place in vault at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. French gymnast Coline Devillard has taken first place in the vault at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

She scored 13.683 points.

Uzbek athlete Oksana Chustovitina (13.433 points) has taken second place, while a gymnast from China Lingming Yu (13.383 points) settled for third place.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

Along with Nikita Simonov (ring exercise), Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercise) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercises) will perform in the finals competitions tomorrow, March 12.