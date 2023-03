BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijani rescuers were the last to leave the earthquake zone in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that a total of 11,300 rescuers from 90 countries arrived in the earthquake zone.

"After the work was completed, they returned to their countries. Rescuers from Azerbaijan were the last to leave. Currently, 12 out of 32 field hospitals continue to operate in the earthquake zone," he said.