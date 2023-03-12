Final day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The final day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, the final competition will be held: for men – in the vault, exercises on a gymnastic horse and

parallel bars, while for women – in the beam and floor exercises. Winners and prize-winners will be determined following the results of the competition.

Azerbaijani athletes Nikita Simonov and Nazanin Teymurova will perform in the exercise on parallel bars and floor exercises, respectively.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.