Philippines athlete wins gold in vault at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Athlete Carlos Edriel Hulot, representing the Philippines, has won the gold medal in the vault with a score of 14.933 points at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Harry Hepworth from the UK has taken the second place with a score of 14.816, and Wai Hung Shek from Hong Kong - the third place with a score of 14.716 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.