Spectator shares pleasure with FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Spectator of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Andrey Buzanov has shared his pleasure and pride with holding such large-scale events in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I came with my youngest son, he’s also involved in gymnastics. For him, watching the performance of famous athletes is a great incentive for the future. This is the first time we visit the gymnastics arena, but we hope to come here again. We wish good luck to all participants of the competition, especially our athletes ", Buzanov said.

According to him, gymnastics is of great importance for the harmonious physical development of children.

"I used to go in for athletics, and I sent my son to gymnastics. It’s the best sport for the health and physical development of a child," he added.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.