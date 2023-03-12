Gymnast from Israel wins first place in bar exercises at FIG World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Alexander Myakinin, representing Israel, has won the first place in the bar exercises with a score of 14.200 has won the first place at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnast Kazuki Matsumi from Japan has taken the second place (with a score of 14.033), and Tin Srbic from Croatia - the third place (with a score of 13.666).

Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov took the eighth position with a score of 12.200.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.