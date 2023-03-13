Azerbaijan detains several Afghan citizens for border violation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Three citizens of Afghanistan who violated the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran were detained, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

According to the service, the border violation was revealed thanks to surveillance cameras on the 'Horadiz' border detachment area of the State Border Service, located near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Fuzuli district, at 19:35 (GMT+4) on March 12.

Before the detention, the border detachment area was blocked, and border violators were taken under control.

During the interrogation, it was established that the detainees - Davud Afshar, Nadir Juma and Najibulla Khalili are citizens of Afghanistan.

The corresponding operational and investigative measures are ongoing.