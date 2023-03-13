No information about missing Azerbaijani student in Iran - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. There is no information about the missing Azerbaijani student, Farid Safarli, in Iran, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade told Trend.

"We are waiting for a response from Iran, so we do not yet have information about the latest situation regarding the search operations," he said.

On Feb. 20, a student at the University of Jena in Germany, Farid Safarli, born in 1997, left for Iran, but since March 4, there has been no information about him. In order to clarify this information, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the Iranian Embassy in the country and is currently awaiting a response from the Iranian side.