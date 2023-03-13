Azerbaijan reveals number of detainees for subversive activities under guise of religion (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. As many as 32 people, who carried out subversive activities under the guise of religion by the order of foreign special services, were detained in Azerbaijan, following special operational measures carried out by law enforcement officers, Trend reports.

Thus, the detainees were Nahid Gahramanov, Rustam Ismayilov, Bahruz Karimov, Elvin Nasirov, Samir Isayev, Nihat Khalilov, Maarif Aghayev, Sakif Aghabalayev, Elnur Meybullayev, Rza Rzayev, Tural Valiyev, Bakhtiyar Babashov, Mehman Fataliyev, Murad Abdullayev, Eldaniz Aghayev, Amal Ahmadov, Jeyhun Ilyasov, Tural Hasanov, Hilal Asadov, Nariman Bakhishov, Anar Khalilov, Ilgar Musayev, Shahin Verdiyev, Hasil Rustamov, Ismayil Ismayilov, Elvin Guliyev, Ulvi Aliyev, Vusal Alish, Nizami Ahmadov, Rahid Ibishov, Mansur Valishov, and Rovshan Jabbarov.

These people, posing as 'devout' Muslims, conducted propaganda in favor of Iran on social media platforms, in worship places of worship, and at other gatherings, abused freedom of religion in Azerbaijan, and carried out assignments from the foreign special services to undermine the tolerance established in Azerbaijan.

They announced the establishment of a religious 'Karima' state and made open calls for a violent change in the existing constitutional order of Azerbaijan. The above-mentioned detainees, by fulfilling the orders of foreign intelligence services, planned to sow inter-confessional discrimination, create conflicts on religious grounds, and promote religious radicalism and unrest in society. The initial investigative actions established that they spent a significant amount of money received from the sale of narcotic drugs purposefully sent from Iran to promote religious radicalism and finance other subversive activities in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, operational search and investigative activities are still going on.