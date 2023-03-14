Azerbaijan concerned with rise of Islamophobia worldwide - Baku Int'l Multiculturalism Center (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The rise of Islamophobia in the world concerns Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Raban Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the briefing dedicated to the international conference on the “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” topic.

"Azerbaijan is a part of Islamic culture. Our country plays a leading role in intercultural and interreligious dialogue. The conference will be attended by scientists from 31 countries, experts from international organizations, representatives of the clergy, and non-governmental organizations. The participants will discuss various approaches to combating Islamophobia, manifestations of Islamophobia in some European countries, and in the world media," Hasanov said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which will bring together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.