Azerbaijan confirms 65 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan has detected 65 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,011 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,638 of them have recovered, and 10,147 people have died. Currently, 226 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,558 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,543,617 tests have been conducted so far.