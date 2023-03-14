Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. As many as 480 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 188 citizens, the second dose – 58 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 197 citizens. A total of 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,951,923 vaccine doses were administered, 5,405,257 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,551 people – the second dose, 3,401,315 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,800 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.