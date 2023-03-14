Preparations for World Artistic Gymnastics Championship going well - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Preparations for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship are going well, a participant of the Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, Azerbaijani gymnast Rasul Ahmadzade told Trend.

"The coach was satisfied with my today's performance. I believe I have performed quite well on two apparatuses, parallel bars, and rings, and in the free exercise, my performance was average," he said.

"But I got the score I needed. Tomorrow I will present the program on my strongest apparatus – a pommel horse, and I will try to gather my strength and show a good result. I will also perform the exercise on the horizontal bar and in the vaults," said the student of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Rasul Ahmadzade joined the team that will represent Azerbaijan at the World Junior Gymnastics Championships.

"Preparations for the World Championships are going well, my teammates and I will try to worthily represent Azerbaijan," the gymnast added.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.