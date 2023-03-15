Winner of 7th Azerbaijan, Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics thanks her coaches for their support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. First of all, I express my gratitude to my coaches for their work, support and the proper attitude, and special gratitude to my mother for her constant support, winner of the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics in the age category of juniors (2008-2010) Daniz Aliyeva told Trend.

"Before the competition, I've trained a lot for the program. The main thing for me is participation, not victory. I wish other gymnasts who did not take prizes today, good luck in the next competitions," said the Ojaq Sports Club student.

According to 13-year-old Aliyeva, she has been doing gymnastics for nine years and dreams of winning Olympic gold.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.