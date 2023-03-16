Regular meeting of Coordination Headquarters on resolution of issues in liberated territories of Azerbaijan held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held under the chairmanship of the head of the Headquarters, created in connection with the centralized solution of issues on the territories liberated from the occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.

Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the head of the headquarters brought to the attention that, in accordance with the strategic course determined by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2023 will be a stage of rapid development of the Great Return, acceleration and increase in the scale of construction and restoration of settlements.

Drawing attention to the time factor in the reconstruction and restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation, Samir Nuriyev said that one of the tasks set by the head of state is to ensure, along with efficiency, also quality and sustainability. The head of the headquarters also touched upon a number of priority areas in connection with the work envisaged for 2023 in the territories liberated from occupation.

Then, in accordance with the agenda of the meeting, there were heard reports on the work on the economical use of water resources and the management of solid household waste in the territories liberated from occupation, preparations for land reforms, ensuring sustainable employment of the population as part of the Great Return and the current state of work carried out in the territories in within the framework of the "First State Program for the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation".

Tasks were identified to create the necessary institutional and legal support mechanisms to ensure sustainable employment opportunities for the population returning to the territories.

The importance of ensuring the principle of fairness in the division of land during the preparation of proposals in connection with land reforms, as well as the effective use of land by the population returning to the territories, and the formation of economic growth, employment and sources of sustainable income in the territories was emphasized.

Reports were presented on the work on the restoration and reconstruction of the city of Lachin, the villages of Sus and Talish.

Special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan informed about the local coordination of issues on the agenda of the meeting and the current state of work carried out in the respective territories.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the necessary measures were identified to fulfill the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and relevant instructions were given.